Five Dead as Syrian Democratic Forces Open Fire on Protesters in Al Hasakah - Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Fighters of the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have opened fire on citizens protesting against the Kurdish administration's move to raise fuel prices in Al Hasakah province, leaving five people dead, an informed source on the ground told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Residents of the settlements of Qana, al-Haddaja, al-Rashidiya and al-Haddadiya in southern Al Hasakah held demonstrations against the autonomous administration's decision to increase fuel prices in areas under its control in northern and eastern Syria.

The SDF militants opened fire with live bullets to disperse the demonstrators, which lead to the death of five people," the source said.

Meanwhile, other local sources told Sputnik that people had blocked the Al Hasakah-Deir ez-Zor road to protest "the SDF's violations of people's rights in areas under its control."

An SDF checkpoint in Al Hasakah's town of al-Shaddadi was set on fire amid the tensions, according to the source.