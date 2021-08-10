UrduPoint.com

Five Dead As Wildfires Rage Across Algeria

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 02:20 PM

Five dead as wildfires rage across Algeria

At least five people have died in raging wildfires in Algeria as firefighters battle more than 31 blazes amid blistering temperatures and tinder-dry conditions, officials said Tuesday

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :At least five people have died in raging wildfires in Algeria as firefighters battle more than 31 blazes amid blistering temperatures and tinder-dry conditions, officials said Tuesday.

Photographs posted on social media show huge walls of flame and billowing clouds of smoke towering over villages in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the capital Algiers.

Algeria is the latest Mediterranean country to be hit by wildfires, after blazes hit Greece, Turkey and Cyprus.

Meteorologists said the temperature would hit 46 degrees Celsius (115 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, and the country is also struggling with severe water shortages.

Fires were reported in multiple locations in 14 districts, 10 of them around Tizi Ouzou, one of the most populous cities in Kabylie.

Two people died in Ait-Yenni, one in Yakourene, and another near Azazga, forestry officer Youcef Ould Mohamed told the official APS news agency.

Another person died in a fire near Tizi Ouzou, the Ennahar television channel reported.

Major fires were also reported in Jijel, Bejaia, Bouira, Guelma, Khenchela and Setif.

Arson has been blamed for several major fires in recent years.

Last month, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered a bill to stiffen punishments for starting a forest fire, with sentences of up to 30 years in prison -- and possible life imprisonment, if the fire results in death.

In July, three people were arrested on suspicion of starting fires that devastated 15 square kilometres (six square miles) of forest in the Aures mountains.

In 2020, nearly 440 square kilometres (170 square miles) of forest were destroyed by fire, and several people were arrested on suspicion of arson.

On Monday, the UN released a major report showing how the threat from global warming is even more acute than previously thought.

It highlighted how scientists are quantifying the extent to which human-induced warming increases the intensity and/or likelihood of a specific extreme weather event, such as a heatwave or a wildfire.

Related Topics

Weather Fire United Nations Water Turkey Social Media Died Jijel Guelma Bejaia Bouira Setif Algiers Algeria Cyprus Greece July 2020 Event TV From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health sets out COVID-19 vaccination c ..

Ministry of Health sets out COVID-19 vaccination centres for 3 - 17 age group

7 minutes ago
 National Pavilion UAE issues open call for proposa ..

National Pavilion UAE issues open call for proposals to curate 2023 Internationa ..

7 minutes ago
 Nicaraguan Police Detain Former Ambassador to Cost ..

Nicaraguan Police Detain Former Ambassador to Costa Rica, OAS

1 minute ago
 Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

1 minute ago
 Work in full swing on projects under PM' Karachi p ..

Work in full swing on projects under PM' Karachi package: Haleem Adil Sheikh

1 minute ago
 US House Lawmakers Will Not Receive Trump's Tax Re ..

US House Lawmakers Will Not Receive Trump's Tax Returns at Least Until November ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.