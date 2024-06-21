Five Dead, Dozens Hurt In Southeastern Turkey Wildfire
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Köksalan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Five people died and dozens were hurt when a huge wildfire swept through several villages in mainly Kurdish southeastern Turkey overnight, the health minister said on Friday.
Hundreds of animals also perished in the blaze, local residents said.
An AFP correspondent saw many of their bodies lying on the ground.
By the morning they had left huge areas of charred and blackened land in two areas of Diyarbakir and Mardin provinces.
"Five people died and 44 were injured, 10 seriously," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on X.
Seven emergency teams and 35 ambulances went to the scene, he said.
