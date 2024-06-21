Open Menu

Five Dead, Dozens Hurt In Southeastern Turkey Wildfire

Published June 21, 2024

Köksalan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Five people died and dozens were hurt when a huge wildfire swept through several villages in mainly Kurdish southeastern Turkey overnight, the health minister said on Friday.

Hundreds of animals also perished in the blaze, local residents said.

An AFP correspondent saw many of their bodies lying on the ground.

By the morning they had left huge areas of charred and blackened land in two areas of Diyarbakir and Mardin provinces.

"Five people died and 44 were injured, 10 seriously," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on X.

Seven emergency teams and 35 ambulances went to the scene, he said.

