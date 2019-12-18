UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Dead, Dozens Injured In Hong Kong Bus Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:46 PM

Five dead, dozens injured in Hong Kong bus crash

Five people were killed and dozens injured in Hong Kong on Wednesday when a double-decker bus smashed into a tree, police said

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Five people were killed and dozens injured in Hong Kong on Wednesday when a double-decker bus smashed into a tree, police said.

Live footage showed firefighters trying reach victims on the vehicle's top deck, which had been turned into a tangled mess of twisted metal and shattered glass, leaving some passenger seats dangling to the side.

Police said five people were certified dead at the scene with dozens injured.

The city's Hospital Authority said it had activated its "major incident" plan in response to the crash.

One survivor dressed with a bandage around his head and right arm told localbroadcaster TVB he was asleep when the crash happened.

"When I woke up I was already trapped in my seat," the man said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Vehicle Hong Kong Man Top Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Commemorative stamp issued to mark Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

2 minutes ago

MCC to tour Pakistan in 2020

34 minutes ago

Malala Yousafzai appears on cover page of Teen Vog ..

35 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Barrister Fahad murder case hearing

5 minutes ago

Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Landi Kotal

5 minutes ago

Chinese company keen for setting up JVs in IT, cyb ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.