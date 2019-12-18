Five dead, dozens injured in Hong Kong bus crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Five people were killed and dozens injured in Hong Kong on Wednesday when a double-decker bus smashed into a tree, police said.

Live footage showed firefighters trying reach victims on the vehicle's top deck, which had been turned into a tangled mess of twisted metal and shattered glass, leaving some passenger seats dangling to the side.

Police said five people were certified dead at the scene with dozens injured.

The city's Hospital Authority said it had activated its "major incident" plan in response to the crash.

One survivor dressed with a bandage around his head and right arm told localbroadcaster TVB he was asleep when the crash happened.

"When I woke up I was already trapped in my seat," the man said.