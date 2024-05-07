Five dead, dozens trapped in South Africa building collapse

JOHANNESBURG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) At least five people have died and dozens remain trapped in the rubble after a five-story building at a construction site collapsed in South Africa’s city of George in Western Cape Province, emergency officials said Tuesday.

The building that was under construction collapsed on Monday afternoon, trapping over 70 workers but 24 have so far been pulled out of the rubble.

Local television showed rescue workers digging through the rubble with hopes of pulling out more workers alive.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said: “All the necessary support has been offered to emergency personnel to expedite their response.

At the moment, officials are focused on saving lives. This is our top priority at this stage.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the relatives and friends of the five people who died in the building collapse.

“The President’s thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones as well as the families of close to 50 people who are trapped in the rubble,’’ Ramaphosa’s office said in a statement.

He said investigations into the cause of the incident must aim to prevent a repeat of this disaster.