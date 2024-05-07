Five Dead, Dozens Trapped In South Africa Building Collapse
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM
JOHANNESBURG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) At least five people have died and dozens remain trapped in the rubble after a five-story building at a construction site collapsed in South Africa’s city of George in Western Cape Province, emergency officials said Tuesday.
The building that was under construction collapsed on Monday afternoon, trapping over 70 workers but 24 have so far been pulled out of the rubble.
Local television showed rescue workers digging through the rubble with hopes of pulling out more workers alive.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said: “All the necessary support has been offered to emergency personnel to expedite their response.
At the moment, officials are focused on saving lives. This is our top priority at this stage.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the relatives and friends of the five people who died in the building collapse.
“The President’s thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones as well as the families of close to 50 people who are trapped in the rubble,’’ Ramaphosa’s office said in a statement.
He said investigations into the cause of the incident must aim to prevent a repeat of this disaster.
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'
Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..
Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers
Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC
Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
More Stories From World
-
Saudi showcases spectacular summer escape at ATM 202415 minutes ago
-
Russia ramps up Ukraine offensive ahead of arms boost15 minutes ago
-
China Airlines' Inaugural Flight Lands, in partnership with Saudi Air connectivity initiative25 minutes ago
-
5.2 magnitude quake hits South of Java, Indonesia45 minutes ago
-
Gazans at great risk amid huge unexploded weapons in enclave, warn demining experts55 minutes ago
-
King Khalid Airport launches direct air route to Beijing, 3 weekly flights55 minutes ago
-
Chasing third Olympic gold: for Kipchoge, the road starts in Kenya's Rift Valley1 hour ago
-
Boeing Starliner crewed mission postponed shortly before launch1 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks close higher1 hour ago
-
Central China's Hubei vows to boost high-quality development1 hour ago
-
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profit down 14.5 percent1 hour ago
-
China launches 4 satellites into space1 hour ago