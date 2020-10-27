UrduPoint.com
Five Dead, Dozens Wounded In Attack On Afghan Police Base

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:06 PM

Five dead, dozens wounded in attack on Afghan police base

An hours-long attack on an Afghan police special forces base involving car bombs and an intense firefight killed five policemen and wounded dozens of people, officials said Tuesday, as violence continued to surge in the war-weary country

Khost, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :An hours-long attack on an Afghan police special forces base involving car bombs and an intense firefight killed five policemen and wounded dozens of people, officials said Tuesday, as violence continued to surge in the war-weary country.

Three suicide bombers detonated their explosives-loaded vehicles targeting the base in the city of Khost near the Pakistan border, Khost police chief Ghulam Daud Tarakhil told AFP, before other gunmen tried to storm the compound.

One suicide bomber detonated his vehicle at the gates of the base early in the morning, while two others blew up their vehicles later during the gun battle between security forces and gunmen, he said.

