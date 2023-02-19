UrduPoint.com

Five Dead Following Air Attack On Damascus - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2023 | 04:30 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) At least five people were killed as a result of the Israeli air attack on the Syrian capital of Damascus, the Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen tv reports citing a Syrian health ministry source.

The source said that, in addition to the five dead, there are several injured, some in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a Damascus hospital official told Al-Watan newspaper that the bodies of at least three dead were brought to the medical facility following the rocket attack.

There were also two injured people, according to Al-Watan.

Earlier, a source in the city police told Sputnik that a residential building in the Kafar Sousah district of Damascus came under Israeli strikes on Saturday night. A Sputnik correspondent reported that strong blasts were heard in the Syrian capital. Syria's state media reported that air defense systems were repelling a rocket attack over Damascus and that the "Israeli aggression" resulted in several injured and dead.

