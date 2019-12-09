UrduPoint.com
Five Dead In New Zealand Volcano Eruption: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 02:26 PM

Five dead in New Zealand volcano eruption: police

The death toll from an eruption at the popular White Island volcano in New Zealand has risen to five with many others injured, police said Monday

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The death toll from an eruption at the popular White Island volcano in New Zealand has risen to five with many others injured, police said Monday.

"They were five of those that were rescued from the island earlier in the day," deputy commissioner John Tims told reporters, adding that another 18 people were being treated for injuries, including some with severe burns.

He said there had been no contact with another group of at least 10 people who remained on the island after the eruption, revealing "we're unsure of their wellbeing".

