UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Dead In Philippine Quake

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:34 PM

Five dead in Philippine quake

Five people were killed and dozens were injured after a powerful earthquake hit the southern Philippines, authorities said Thursday

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Five people were killed and dozens were injured after a powerful earthquake hit the southern Philippines, authorities said Thursday.

The 6.4-magnitude quake struck the Mindanao region on Wednesday night, reducing dozens of houses to rubble on the southern third of the Philippines.

On Thursday afternoon, authorities said five people were killed and 53 injured, mainly in a cluster of small farming towns.

Three people were killed in landslides while another was crushed bythe collapsed wall of a house. The fifth suffered a fatal heart attack, theNational Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Earthquake Philippines

Recent Stories

Import of GMO seed banned due to its health and en ..

5 minutes ago

PM gives signal of restructuring PTI

16 minutes ago

Foolproof security for Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain ..

5 minutes ago

Assistant commissioner conducts raids at petrol pu ..

12 minutes ago

Northern Irish rejection threatens Brexit deal as ..

12 minutes ago

China greenlights seven IPOs on Sci-tech innovatio ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.