Five dead in Philippine quake

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Five people were killed and dozens were injured after a powerful earthquake hit the southern Philippines, authorities said Thursday.

The 6.4-magnitude quake struck the Mindanao region on Wednesday night, reducing dozens of houses to rubble on the southern third of the Philippines.

On Thursday afternoon, authorities said five people were killed and 53 injured, mainly in a cluster of small farming towns.

Three people were killed in landslides while another was crushed bythe collapsed wall of a house. The fifth suffered a fatal heart attack, theNational Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.