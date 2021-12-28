UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:43 PM

Five Dead in Shooting Spree in Colorado - Police

Five people, including a gunman, were killed in a shooting spree across the Denver metro area and Lakewood in the US state of Colorado, police said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Five people, including a gunman, were killed in a shooting spree across the Denver metro area and Lakewood in the US state of Colorado, police said on Tuesday.

"There are four significant locations where gunfire took place in the city and county of Denver," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said at a news conference.

The shootings began after 5 p.m.

on Monday (midnight GMT), leaving two women dead and a man injured, according to Pazen. A man was then killed at a second location. A gun was fired at a third location, but no injuries were reported.

Denver police chased a vehicle being driven by the suspect, Pazen continued. While the suspect was shooting at police, one individual was killed.

More gunfire was exchanged between the officers and the suspect, who was later killed, police said, adding that there is no threat to the community.

