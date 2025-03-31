Open Menu

Five Dead In Spain Mining Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Five dead in Spain mining accident

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Five people died and another four were seriously injured following an explosion on Monday at a coal mine in Spain's northern region of Asturias, officials said.

Two other workers at the Cerredo mine in Degana, some 450 kilometres (280 miles) northwest of Madrid, were unharmed in the accident, local emergency services said.

Officials had earlier said two people were missing but they now believe everyone has been accounted for.

While the cause of the explosion has not been confirmed, emergency services said they were alerted to an "incident" involving "a problem with a machine".

Local media said the mac"hine had exploded.

The injured were taken to hospitals in nearby cities, two of them by helicopter. They had suffered burns and, in one case, a head injury.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sent his "sincere condolences" to the families of the victims and wished a "speedy recovery" to the injured, in a message posted on X.

The head of the regional government of Asturias, Adrian Barbon, declared two days of mourning "as a sign of respect for the deceased".

Mining has for centuries been a major industry in Asturias, a densely forested mountainous region.

In 1995, 14 people died following an explosion at a mine in Asturias near the town of Mieres.

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence ..

Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..

2 hours ago
 Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send ..

Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings fr ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..

2 hours ago
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral pray ..

Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..

2 hours ago
 Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors ..

Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan

2 hours ago
 UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquak ..

UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar

2 hours ago
 DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity co ..

DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai co ..

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr wel ..

Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 UAE set to host major global events in April

UAE set to host major global events in April

2 hours ago

More Stories From World