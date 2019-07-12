UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Dead In Suicide Blast At Afghan Wedding: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:50 AM

Five dead in suicide blast at Afghan wedding: official

Five people were killed and dozens other wounded Friday when a suicide bomber attacked a wedding ceremony in eastern Afghanistan, an official told AFP

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Five people were killed and dozens other wounded Friday when a suicide bomber attacked a wedding ceremony in eastern Afghanistan, an official told AFP.

The Taliban, who have pledged to try to reduce civilian casualties, denied responsibility for the blast in Nangarhar province.

"This morning at 8:00 am (0330 GMT), a suicide bomber detonated himself at a wedding ceremony", Attaullah Khogyani, the Nangarhar governor's spokesman, told AFP.

"As a result, five killed, more than 40 wounded."Zahir Adil, the Nangarhar regional hospital spokesman, told AFP that two bodies and 11 wounded victims had been taken to the hospital in central Nangarhar city.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Governor Marriage Suicide Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

IHC decides to remove Arshad Malik as Accountabili ..

5 minutes ago

Mureed Abbas murder: Accused Atif Zaman’s busine ..

9 minutes ago

Wife Zara says she used to warn Mureed Abbas about ..

31 minutes ago

Balochistan's Masooma Rajput becomes first female ..

1 hour ago

Air India suffers major blow due to Pakistan airsp ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.