Five dead in suicide blast at Afghan wedding: official

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Five people were killed and dozens other wounded Friday when a suicide bomber attacked a wedding ceremony in eastern Afghanistan, an official told AFP.

The Taliban, who have pledged to try to reduce civilian casualties, denied responsibility for the blast in Nangarhar province.

"This morning at 8:00 am (0330 GMT), a suicide bomber detonated himself at a wedding ceremony", Attaullah Khogyani, the Nangarhar governor's spokesman, told AFP.

"As a result, five killed, more than 40 wounded."Zahir Adil, the Nangarhar regional hospital spokesman, told AFP that two bodies and 11 wounded victims had been taken to the hospital in central Nangarhar city.