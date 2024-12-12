Five Dead In Traffic Accident In Western Nepal
December 12, 2024
KATHMANDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A sport utility vehicle ran off the highway in western Nepal on Wednesday night, leaving an infant and four others dead.
The vehicle, carrying seven people, fell off the road in Jajarkot district at around 11:00 p.m. local time.
It fell down a cliff around 700 meters deep, said Hari Ram Dangi, an inspector at district police.
He told Xinhua on Thursday that a preliminary investigation suggested the vehicle lost control due to brake failure, and the two injured were receiving treatment at a hospital.
It was the fourth fatal accident involving such vehicles in Nepal in less than one month, and 26 people were killed and 15 others wounded in the accidents.
