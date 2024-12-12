Open Menu

Five Dead In Traffic Accident In Western Nepal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Five dead in traffic accident in western Nepal

KATHMANDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A sport utility vehicle ran off the highway in western Nepal on Wednesday night, leaving an infant and four others dead.

The vehicle, carrying seven people, fell off the road in Jajarkot district at around 11:00 p.m. local time.

It fell down a cliff around 700 meters deep, said Hari Ram Dangi, an inspector at district police.

He told Xinhua on Thursday that a preliminary investigation suggested the vehicle lost control due to brake failure, and the two injured were receiving treatment at a hospital.

It was the fourth fatal accident involving such vehicles in Nepal in less than one month, and 26 people were killed and 15 others wounded in the accidents.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

3 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

12 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

12 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

12 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

12 hours ago
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

12 hours ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

12 hours ago
 'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

12 hours ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

12 hours ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

12 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World