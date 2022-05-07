UrduPoint.com

Five Dead In Wind-whipped Siberia Fires

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2022 | 06:31 PM

Five dead in wind-whipped Siberia fires

Several fires have broken out in southern Siberia, affecting about 200 buildings and causing at least five deaths on Saturday, said local authorities who declared a state of emergency

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Several fires have broken out in southern Siberia, affecting about 200 buildings and causing at least five deaths on Saturday, said local authorities who declared a state of emergency.

The fires in the Krasnoyarsk region spread to some sawmills and a children's playground, the regional ministry for emergencies said on Telegram.

Regional governor Alexandre Uss said high winds of up to 40 metres per second, had brought down trees and power lines across large swathes of the region, sparking the fires which authorities said 300 firemen backed by 90 vehicles were fighting.

"We have called for help from neighbouring territories but are aware that will in the best case not arrive for some hours," said Uss, adding temporary shelters were being opened for people in the worst-hit areas with medical and psychological support units also being made available.

"I have given the order to cut off electricity in part of the region -- save for survival facilities, service stations and water supply systems," he said.

"Extinguishing (the fires) is being complicated by meteorological conditions -- violent winds are fanning the flames and preventing them from being put out," the ministry stated.

Siberia has suffered from large scale fires for some years. Last year, they belched 16 million tons of carbon into the atmosphere, according to an annual European climate report.

Related Topics

Governor Electricity Water Vehicles Krasnoyarsk From Best Million

Recent Stories

Gold prices increase by Rs450 to Rs132,800 per tol ..

Gold prices increase by Rs450 to Rs132,800 per tola 7 May 2022

2 minutes ago
 AC lauds Rescue 1122 services at Raghagan Dam

AC lauds Rescue 1122 services at Raghagan Dam

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Roscosmos Temporarily Changes Logo to Red ..

Russia's Roscosmos Temporarily Changes Logo to Red Star

2 minutes ago
 5 IPPs power projects likely to start 3,963 MW gen ..

5 IPPs power projects likely to start 3,963 MW generation in 2022

2 minutes ago
 Transnistrian Interior Ministry Confirms 4 Explosi ..

Transnistrian Interior Ministry Confirms 4 Explosions at Border With Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 PPP KP pays tributes to services of Qamar Abbas Sh ..

PPP KP pays tributes to services of Qamar Abbas Shaheed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.