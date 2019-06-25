Five Detained as Part of Probe Into March 2018 Terrorist Attacks in South France - Reports

French law enforcement agencies have detained five people as part of the investigation into the series of deadly terrorist attacks in the southern towns of Trebes and Carcassonne in March 2018, local media reported

Those detained, aged between 19 and 29, are suspected of smuggling weapons to Redouane Lakdim, who perpetrated the attacks, according to the France Info radio station.

A series of attacks hit the southern French department of Aude on March 23, 2018. Moroccan-born local resident Lakdim, 26, hijacked a car in Carcassonne, wounding the driver and killing the passenger, to drive to Trebes where he took people hostage at a supermarket.

In total, the perpetrator killed four people, including a police officer who swapped places with a female hostage. The attacker himself was killed by police as they stormed the supermarket.