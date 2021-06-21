UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Detained Over Violations At Paraguay's Party Elections

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Five Detained Over Violations at Paraguay's Party Elections

SAN SALVADOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) At least 5 people were detained in Paraguay on Sunday over electoral violations during party elections held to determine the candidates for the municipal elections slated for October 10.

"The prosecutor's office has handled approximately 20 complaints at the country level and another 20 cases of interference in incidents reported during the simultaneous elections of political parties. Five people were detained," the prosecutor's office said on Twitter on Monday.

The party elections took place on Sunday. They will determine the candidates for the municipal elections of October 10, a process that will be held with unblocked lists and electronic voting machines for the first time.

The campaign began with a delay due to the organization of security measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which claimed the lives of about 100 candidates from various political formations.

Meanwhile, the daily report of the Ministry of Health confirmed that the country's COVID-19 death toll reached 11,633 people.

However, the president of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE), Jaime Bestard, said that the election day was excellently organized, although it was a difficult point that changed the traditional system of voting.

"Today the traditional model of the elections and the Paraguayan electoral system were completely changed since we have today implemented the technology that has allowed us to carry out and put into practice the unblocking of the lists," Bestard said at a press conference.

The Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations supervises the elections and will issue a report at the end of the elections.

The internal and municipal elections were scheduled for November last year but were postponed due to the pandemic.

Related Topics

Election Technology Twitter Superior Paraguay October November Sunday From Court

Recent Stories

Islamabad police launch helpline, set up desk to l ..

4 minutes ago

No safe heavens for Talibans in Pakistan, says Sha ..

49 minutes ago

US should find political solution before leaving A ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthis attempted attack on Khamis Mu ..

1 hour ago

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

2 hours ago

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.