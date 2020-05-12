UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Die In Fire At Russian Coronavirus Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:55 PM

Five die in fire at Russian coronavirus hospital

A fire at a hospital in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg on Tuesday killed five coronavirus patients who had been attached to ventilators, officials and news agencies said

Saint Petersburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :A fire at a hospital in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg on Tuesday killed five coronavirus patients who had been attached to ventilators, officials and news agencies said.

A source in Russia's emergencies ministry told AFP that five patients had died and 150 been evacuated after the fire broke out in the early morning on the sixth floor of the city's Saint George hospital.

News agency TASS reported that the hospital had been repurposed to treat coronavirus patients and the dead patients had been connected to ventilators when the blaze began.

News agency RIA Novosti quoted an emergency services spokesman as saying the fire appeared to have been caused by an electrical malfunction, while Interfax cited a source saying it was an "overload" with ventilators being "pushed to their limit".

Russia's Investigative Committee, which examines serious crimes, said it had launched a probe into the incident.

A fire at a Moscow hospital treating coronavirus patient last week killed one and forced hundreds of others to evacuate.

Investigators are also probing two recent fires at residence homes in Moscow, both of which left fatalities.

Russia has confirmed more than 220,000 virus cases and ranks fourth in a global tally of total infections after the United States, Spain and Britain.

jbr/mm/bp

Related Topics

Dead Fire Moscow Russia Died George Petersburg Spain United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Thyssenkrupp losses deepen on virus woes

35 seconds ago

Vettel to leave Ferrari after 2020 season

45 seconds ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshid briefs Sena ..

48 seconds ago

China exempts more US goods from tariffs as virus ..

50 seconds ago

Thar Foundation distributes ration packages to 273 ..

13 minutes ago

Seven People Killed in Bomb Blast at Police Chief ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.