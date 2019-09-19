UrduPoint.com
Five EU Interior Affairs Ministers To Meet In Malta To Discuss Migration On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Five interior affairs ministers from EU countries will meet in Malta on Thursday to discuss their countries differences regarding migration policy.

The meeting will be a continuation of the July summit in Helsinki that failed to produce a solution acceptable to all sides.

Ministers from Italy, Germany, France, Finland, and Malta will attempt to reach an agreement on a temporary mechanism for disembarking migrants picked up in the Mediterranean.

France and Germany want those migrants to be spread throughout the European Union, while Italy and Malta have been vocal opponents of letting in new migrants, especially anyone considered to be an economic migrant.

