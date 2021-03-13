UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five EU States Seek Summit On 'unfair' Vaccine Handouts

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 04:53 PM

Five EU states seek summit on 'unfair' vaccine handouts

Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Latvia have called for an EU summit to discuss "huge disparities" in the distribution of vaccines, according to a letter published Saturday

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Latvia have called for an EU summit to discuss "huge disparities" in the distribution of vaccines, according to a letter published Saturday.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz suggested Friday that some members of the European Union may have signed "secret contracts" with vaccine companies to receive more doses than they were entitled to under EU-wide agreements.

An EU spokesman has said that it was up to members states to "ask less or more of a given vaccine", while another EU official on Saturday said that "the coordination in the fight against the pandemic" will be the first point of discussions during the next summit, already scheduled for the end of March.

Kurz and his four counterparts on Friday sent a letter to Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and Charles Michel, president of the European Council, claiming that "deliveries of vaccine doses by pharma companies to individual EU member states are not being implemented on an equal basis." "If this system were to carry on, it would continue creating and exacerbating huge disparities among member states by this summer, whereby some would be able to reach herd immunity in a few weeks while others would lag far behind," the letter said.

"We therefore call on you... to hold a discussion on this important matter among leaders as soon as possible," it said.

Kurz on Friday described "bazaars" where some member states made additional agreements with vaccine companies.

The Austrian health ministry also dismissed Kurz's claims, reiterating the EU's statement that each member state was allowed to say how many doses of the various vaccines it wanted to procure.

"These were very balanced and transparent negotiations," Ines Stilling, general secretary of the Austrian health ministry, said in an interview with the public broadcaster Saturday.

The European Union has blamed its sluggish vaccine rollout on supply and delivery problems and continues to lag behind the United States, Israel and Britain in terms of the percentage of the population that has already received at least one dose.

Related Topics

Israel Immunity European Union Bulgaria Czech Republic United States Slovenia Latvia March May

Recent Stories

Kenyan athlete sentenced for faking documents

1 minute ago

Farm Tractors' sale jumps 53% in 8 months

1 minute ago

SAARC-CCI, FPCCI felicitate Imran Khan on victory ..

5 minutes ago

Three days Food and Music Festival starts

5 minutes ago

At least three dead as Myanmar protests continue a ..

5 minutes ago

Four distilleries unearthed, liquor recovered in M ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.