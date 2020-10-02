UrduPoint.com
Five European States Urge Russia To Disclose Details In Navalny Case - Letter To UN

Five European States Urge Russia to Disclose Details in Navalny Case - Letter to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Five European countries at the United Nations have sent a letter to the UN Security Council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saying the alleged use of the Novichok chemical agent to position Russian opposition Figure Alexey Navalny represents a threat to international peace and security and Russia should urgently shed light on the case.

"We consider that the use of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group in the abhorrent poisoning of Mr. Alexey Navalny constitutes a threat to international peace and security," Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany and the United Kingdom said in the l;etter sent on September 30 and seen by Sputnik.

The five countries called on Russia in the letter "to disclose urgently, fully and in a transparent manner the circumstances of this attack and to inform the Security Council in this regard.

Navalny fell very ill during a domestic flight in Russia and was treated in Omsk after the airplane made an emergency landing. After two days of treatment, the Russian doctors approved Navalny as being fit for air transport to a hospital in Berlin, Germany.

The German authorities soon claimed traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok family were found in Navalny's organism, but did not provide proof to back up their claim. The doctors in Russia have insisted they found no signs of toxins prior to Navalny's departure.

Russia has denied any involvement and has repeatedly asked for evidence, which has so far not been provided. The Kremlin has rejected Navalny's own accusations being poisoned as groundless, insulting and unacceptable.

