KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) A series of 5 explosions were heard in the city of Kherson, presumably, the Russian air defense system was working, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

There were no traces of the work of the anti-missile defense systems in the sky above the city, the correspondent reported.

There is no official information about the work of the air defense systems so far.