Five Explosions Heard In Kherson, Presumably Russia's Air Defense Systems Working

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 10:10 AM

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) A series of 5 explosions were heard in the city of Kherson, presumably, the Russian air defense system was working, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

There were no traces of the work of the anti-missile defense systems in the sky above the city, the correspondent reported.

There is no official information about the work of the air defense systems so far.

Ukrainian broadcaster TSN reported that a series of explosions were heard in the city of Mykolaiv and the Mykolaiv region.

According to the report, air raid sirens went off in several regions of Ukraine on Wednesday morning.

