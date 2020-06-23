Five Eyes Defense Ministers Discuss Indo-Pacific Security - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The defense chiefs of the so-called "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States discussed security matters in the Indo-Pacific region during a video conference on June 22-23, the countries said in a joint statement released by the Pentagon on Tuesday.

"Ministers recognized the role of regional partners and institutions in shaping globally and across the Indo-Pacific a stable and secure, economically resilient community, where the sovereign rights of all states are respected," the statement said.

The ministers during the talks reaffirmed their commitment to enhance defense and security cooperation and ward off challenges to "a stable, rules-based, global order," the statement said.

"Ministers discussed new opportunities for Five Eyes partners to further strengthen their relationship, build resilience, address challenges to international rules and norms and advance cooperation across key lines of effort in an increasingly complex and challenging geostrategic environment," the statement said.

The defense chiefs also agreed to hold regular meetings aimed at addressing current and emerging security challenges, the statement added.