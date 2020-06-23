UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Eyes Defense Ministers Discuss Indo-Pacific Security - Joint Statement

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Five Eyes Defense Ministers Discuss Indo-Pacific Security - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The defense chiefs of the so-called "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States discussed security matters in the Indo-Pacific region during a video conference on June 22-23, the countries said in a joint statement released by the Pentagon on Tuesday.

"Ministers recognized the role of regional partners and institutions in shaping globally and across the Indo-Pacific a stable and secure, economically resilient community, where the sovereign rights of all states are respected," the statement said.

The ministers during the talks reaffirmed their commitment to enhance defense and security cooperation and ward off challenges to "a stable, rules-based, global order," the statement said.

"Ministers discussed new opportunities for Five Eyes partners to further strengthen their relationship, build resilience, address challenges to international rules and norms and advance cooperation across key lines of effort in an increasingly complex and challenging geostrategic environment," the statement said.

The defense chiefs also agreed to hold regular meetings aimed at addressing current and emerging security challenges, the statement added.

Related Topics

Australia Canada Pentagon Alliance United Kingdom United States June All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Main candidates in Malawi's presidential election ..

2 minutes ago

Zuma returns to court for pre-trial hearing in cor ..

2 minutes ago

EU leaders summit July 17-18 on virus recovery pac ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to bold limited Hajj due to corona-vi ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 209,970 with 2 ..

5 minutes ago

Six Afghan Police Officers Killed in Taliban Attac ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.