UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Factions Created In Ukrainian Parliament Of Ninth Convocation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 04:45 PM

Five Factions Created in Ukrainian Parliament of Ninth Convocation

Five factions have been created in the Ukrainian parliament of the ninth convocation, which started working earlier on Thursday, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Five factions have been created in the Ukrainian parliament of the ninth convocation, which started working earlier on Thursday, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

Under the national legislation, factions are comprised of lawmakers elected through party-list voting and lawmakers elected by a majority vote in single-mandate electoral districts. Self-nominated lawmakers can also join a faction.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People Party created its faction, comprising 254 lawmakers, with Davyd Arakhamia elected as its leader. The faction of former Energy Minister Yuriy Boyko's Opposition Platform � For Life party comprises 44 lawmakers. It will be headed by Boyko and Vadim Rabinovich. Fatherland faction comprises 28 lawmakers. Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, a long-time leader of the Fatherland party, has been elected as the faction head.

Former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party also created a faction, comprising 27 lawmakers. Iryna Herashchenko and Artur Herasymov will head it.

The Voice faction comprises 17 lawmakers. It will be headed by Serhii Rakhmanin.

A group For the Future has also been created. It comprises 23 lawmakers.

Lawmakers who have not joined any faction will be non-affiliated.

Ukraine held snap parliamentary elections on July 21. The Servant of the People party secured 43.16 percent of the vote, followed by Opposition Platform � For Life party with 13.05 percent, Fatherland party with 8.18 percent, the European Solidarity party with 8.10 percent and the Voice party with 5.82 percent.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote July Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan awards scholarships to Sri Lankan student ..

5 minutes ago

Servant of the People Party Forms One-Faction Coal ..

2 minutes ago

Twelve US Congressional Staff Visiting Moscow to L ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai to Draw on Russia's Experience to Organize E ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese delegation calls on minister

3 minutes ago

Poetic sitting at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce I ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.