Five Factions Created in Ukrainian Parliament of Ninth Convocation

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Five factions have been created in the Ukrainian parliament of the ninth convocation, which started working earlier on Thursday, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

Under the national legislation, factions are comprised of lawmakers elected through party-list voting and lawmakers elected by a majority vote in single-mandate electoral districts. Self-nominated lawmakers can also join a faction.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People Party created its faction, comprising 254 lawmakers, with Davyd Arakhamia elected as its leader. The faction of former Energy Minister Yuriy Boyko's Opposition Platform � For Life party comprises 44 lawmakers. It will be headed by Boyko and Vadim Rabinovich. Fatherland faction comprises 28 lawmakers. Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, a long-time leader of the Fatherland party, has been elected as the faction head.

Former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party also created a faction, comprising 27 lawmakers. Iryna Herashchenko and Artur Herasymov will head it.

The Voice faction comprises 17 lawmakers. It will be headed by Serhii Rakhmanin.

A group For the Future has also been created. It comprises 23 lawmakers.

Lawmakers who have not joined any faction will be non-affiliated.

Ukraine held snap parliamentary elections on July 21. The Servant of the People party secured 43.16 percent of the vote, followed by Opposition Platform � For Life party with 13.05 percent, Fatherland party with 8.18 percent, the European Solidarity party with 8.10 percent and the Voice party with 5.82 percent.