Five Family Members Killed in Kabul Mosque Shooting - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Five people were killed and one injured in a shooting at a mosque in the Afghan capital city of Kabul on Wednesday, media reported.

A gunman reportedly opened fire at the group of people because of personal animosity.

All the five victims were members of the same family, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told the TOLOnews broadcaster.

The police are now making efforts to detain the attacker, Zadran was cited as saying by the Afghan news agency.