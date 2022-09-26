UrduPoint.com

Five Filipino Rescue Workers Die In Typhoon Noru Aftermath - Red Cross

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Five Filipino Rescue Workers Die in Typhoon Noru Aftermath - Red Cross

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The bodies of five rescue workers who were sent to help residents of flooded areas north of Manila, Philippines in the aftermath of typhoon Noru, which hit the island of Luzon on Sunday, have been recovered, chairman and CEO of the Philippines Red Cross Richard J. Gordon confirmed on Monday.

"I commiserate with the families of the 5 rescuers who perished while saving residents trapped in chest-deep waters in Brgy. Camias, San Miguel, Bulacan during the onslaught of typhoon #KardingPH," Gordon tweeted.

Supertyphoon Noru, known in the Philippines as "Kardin," arrived on Sunday with gustiness of up to 255 kilometers per hour (about 158 miles per hour), over the coastal waters of Nakar, east of Manila, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration bulletin stated.

The winds slowed down but caused extensive flooding in Luzon before setting off toward Vietnam.

Filipino President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. suspended classes in the Manila metro region and several others on Sunday. He conducted an aerial inspection of the affected areas on Monday.

Related Topics

Metro San Miguel Manila Philippines Vietnam Sunday

Recent Stories

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

2 hours ago
 Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as cre ..

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

2 hours ago
 Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.