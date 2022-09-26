Five Filipino Rescue Workers Die in Typhoon Noru Aftermath - Red Cross

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The bodies of five rescue workers who were sent to help residents of flooded areas north of Manila, Philippines in the aftermath of typhoon Noru, which hit the island of Luzon on Sunday, have been recovered, chairman and CEO of the Philippines Red Cross Richard J. Gordon confirmed on Monday.

"I commiserate with the families of the 5 rescuers who perished while saving residents trapped in chest-deep waters in Brgy. Camias, San Miguel, Bulacan during the onslaught of typhoon #KardingPH," Gordon tweeted.

Supertyphoon Noru, known in the Philippines as "Kardin," arrived on Sunday with gustiness of up to 255 kilometers per hour (about 158 miles per hour), over the coastal waters of Nakar, east of Manila, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration bulletin stated.

The winds slowed down but caused extensive flooding in Luzon before setting off toward Vietnam.

Filipino President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. suspended classes in the Manila metro region and several others on Sunday. He conducted an aerial inspection of the affected areas on Monday.