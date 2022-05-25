Five Foreign Ships Left Port of Mariupol After Demining - Zakharova

Five foreign vessels were able to leave the port of Mariupol after demining, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Five foreign vessels were able to leave the port of Mariupol after demining, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On May 24, Russian engineers cleared the port in Mariupol, experts of the Black Sea Fleet transported a Ukrainian border patrol ship flooded by the so-called Azov people � that is, representatives of nationalist battalions � from the fairway. As a result, five foreign ships were able to go to sea," she said at a briefing in Moscow.