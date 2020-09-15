UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Foreigners Arrested For Arson Attack At Moria Refugee Camp In Greece - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:07 PM

Five Foreigners Arrested for Arson Attack at Moria Refugee Camp in Greece - Minister

Five people were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of setting fire to the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greek Civil Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Five people were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of setting fire to the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greek Civil Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said.

The camp was set ablaze in the early hours of September 9, leaving over 12,000 people without shelter. Two other fires were reported to have occurred later that week. The incident followed the discovery of 35 COVID-19 cases in the camp and its subsequent lockdown.

"The arsonists of Moria are being held. They are five young foreigners. Another one is wanted. The police worked methodically, put an end to scenarios and unfounded cases," the minister said, as quoted by the Proto Thema newspaper.

According to the news outlet, the arrested are young immigrants from Afghanistan, including two minors.

Meanwhile, the Kathimerini newspaper reports that the investigators used surveillance camera footage and witness testimonies to identify the alleged perpetrators. The newspaper cites claims by officials that the fires were started by camp residents in reaction to coronavirus testing and as well as the imposed quarantine.

After the incident, several countries, including Germany, agreed to accept unaccompanied minors from the destroyed camp. German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged her country's assistance in constructing a new refugee center on Lesbos.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Fire Police German Germany Young Angela Merkel September From Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DHA conducts over 6.7 million lab tests conducted ..

7 minutes ago

EAD launches project to rehabilitate local Samar B ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Culture Chairperson meets with key players i ..

22 minutes ago

ADQ launch of Union71 to introduce faster, more ac ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews progress m ..

37 minutes ago

ERC mobile clinics continue providing medical serv ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.