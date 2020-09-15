Five Foreigners Arrested for Arson Attack at Moria Refugee Camp in Greece - Minister

Five people were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of setting fire to the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greek Civil Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Five people were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of setting fire to the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greek Civil Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said.

The camp was set ablaze in the early hours of September 9, leaving over 12,000 people without shelter. Two other fires were reported to have occurred later that week. The incident followed the discovery of 35 COVID-19 cases in the camp and its subsequent lockdown.

"The arsonists of Moria are being held. They are five young foreigners. Another one is wanted. The police worked methodically, put an end to scenarios and unfounded cases," the minister said, as quoted by the Proto Thema newspaper.

According to the news outlet, the arrested are young immigrants from Afghanistan, including two minors.

Meanwhile, the Kathimerini newspaper reports that the investigators used surveillance camera footage and witness testimonies to identify the alleged perpetrators. The newspaper cites claims by officials that the fires were started by camp residents in reaction to coronavirus testing and as well as the imposed quarantine.

After the incident, several countries, including Germany, agreed to accept unaccompanied minors from the destroyed camp. German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged her country's assistance in constructing a new refugee center on Lesbos.