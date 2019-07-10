UrduPoint.com
Five French EU Parliamentarians To Visit Syria In Late August - EU Lawmaker

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Five French members of the European Parliament from the right-wing National Rally party will visit Syria from August 27 to September 1, Thierry Mariani, a member of the European Parliament, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

They will visit the 61th Damascus International Fair, which will take place from August 28 to September 6.

"Five French members of parliament from the National Rally party will visit Syria from August 27 to September 1, on the occasion of the opening of the International Fair in Damascus," Mariani said.

Marine Le Pen's party achieved victory in France during the latest election in the European Parliament, getting 23.3 percent of the vote.

The Damascus International Fair had been organized every year since 1954 until it was discontinued after the 2011 crisis. It was revived in 2017, causing considerable excitement among those who wanted to visit.

