Five-goal Haaland Crushes Luton As Man City Make FA Cup Quarter-finals
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Manchester City's Erling Haaland scored five times as the FA Cup holders ran riot in a 6-2 rout of Luton in the fifth round on Tuesday.
Aided by Kevin De Bruyne's trio of assists, Haaland completed his treble inside the first 40 minutes at Kenilworth Road.
Jordan Clark struck twice to briefly reduce Luton's deficit to just 3-2.
But any Luton hopes of an incredible comeback were ruthlessly erased by Haaland as the Norway striker scored twice more after the interval to send City into the quarter-finals.
Mateo Kovacic netted to cap City's second six-goal haul this season after their 6-1 thrashing of Bournemouth in the Premier League in November.
Haaland now has 27 goals in all competitions this season, making a mockery of the critics who took a swipe at him after a misfiring display in a recent draw against Chelsea.
It was the second time Haaland had hit five goals in a single game for City after his heroics in the Champions League last 16 second leg win against RB Leipzig in March 2023.
Saluting De Bruyne's role in his demolition of Luton, Haaland said: "Kevin is massive. It's a pleasure playing with him. We know what we both want from each other."
On his own form since returning from a foot injury that sidelined him for two months, Haaland added: "I'm getting back to my best. Finally I'm feeling good.
"It's an amazing feeling. It's coming, we're coming. Exciting times ahead. We are ready to attack."
Guardiola added: "What can I say? Erling is on fire, and Kevin. The connection was perfect. Kevin needs players like Erling and Erling needs players like Kevin."
City have won 14 of their last 15 games in all competitions as they try to emulate last season's Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble.
Haaland and De Bruyne are rounding into form in time for Sunday's crucial Premier League showdown against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.
