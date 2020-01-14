UrduPoint.com
Five Hospitalized After Collision Of Metro Trains In Southern Italy - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:37 PM

Five people were hospitalized on Tuesday after three metro trains collided in Italy's southern city of Naples, media reported

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Five people were hospitalized on Tuesday after three metro trains collided in Italy's southern city of Naples, media reported.

None of the injured individuals are in danger. However, one driver and one passenger are in serious condition, according to Italian newspaper Il Mattino.

The incident took place when an empty train leaving the depot came onto the tracks of another train leaving a metro station carrying passengers, the daily explained.

Human error or technical failures are reportedly examined by the Naples Public Prosecutor's Office as preliminary causes of the incident.

