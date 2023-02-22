NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Law enforcement officers have detained five people suspected of human trafficking from 2010 to 2019, in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (KBR) of Russia, the regional Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

"Officers of the Federal Security Service of Russia for the KBR, in cooperation with the Main Directorate of the Russian Internal Affairs Ministry for the North Caucasus Federal District, stopped the activities of a criminal group of five people involved in human trafficking," the FSB said in a statement.

From 2010 to 2019, the suspects searched for women on the territory of the republic and persuaded them to move to foreign countries, where they involved the women in prostitution, the statement read.

The FSB added that criminal cases had been initiated in connection with the offenses, which carry a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

The defendants in the case are six women residents of Kabardino-Balkaria, with five of them under arrest and one more criminal on the international wanted list, the regional Investigative Committee said.