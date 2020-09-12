UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Indians Missing In South Tibet Region Are India's Intelligence Personnel Disguised As Hunters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 04:06 PM

Five Indians missing in south Tibet region are India's intelligence personnel disguised as hunters

Five Indians, who were allegedly caught by the China's People Liberation Army or as some called went missing in the south Tibet region, are Indian intelligence staff who had disguised themselves as hunters, Chinese Newspaper Global Times reported on Saturday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Five Indians, who were allegedly caught by the China's People Liberation Army or as some called went missing in the south Tibet region, are Indian intelligence staff who had disguised themselves as hunters, Chinese Newspaper Global Times reported on Saturday.

They recently trespassed the China-India border and entered the Shannan prefecture of Tibet, a source told the newspaper.

The Indian side often dispatch staff via this means to gather intelligence of China. This is how it encroaches the China-controlled areas, the source said.

The Chinese side has detained, warned and educated the five persons, who will be released soon, the source said.

China and India have a very long border and there are vast stretches that are unguarded. In recent years, India has taken an aggressive approach in China-India border areas, which poses a challenge for China to strengthen its border control.

The Indian army and media collude with each other and spread misleading information, fanning nationalistic sentiment in the country.

To counter India's frequent provocations, China has published more information about whats going on at the border to set the record straight, the source said.

Related Topics

India Army China Border Media

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours Dubai Metro Route 2020 P ..

7 minutes ago

Indian Military Says China Handed Over 5 Civilians ..

6 minutes ago

Paris Police Detain Nearly 130 People on Morning o ..

6 seconds ago

Teargas fired during migrant protests on Greek isl ..

7 minutes ago

FIA stops former premier’s son from flying to Du ..

21 minutes ago

Cabinet issues Resolution obliging residential hom ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.