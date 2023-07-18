BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Five civilians were injured from Ukraine's shelling of the village of Shamino in Russia's Belgorod Region, Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Tuesday.

"The outskirts of the village of Shamino came under shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, five people were injured ” civilians. Emergency teams took all the victims to the city hospital No. 2," Gladkovsaid on Telegram.

One man has a shrapnel wound to the chest ” his condition is moderate, four more have minor injuries, the official said, adding that all necessary medical care is being provided.