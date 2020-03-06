UrduPoint.com
Five Injured In Explosion Near US Embassy - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:38 PM

Five members of security forces were injured in an explosion near the US Embassy in the Tunisian capital, local media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Five members of security forces were injured in an explosion near the US Embassy in the Tunisian capital, local media reported on Friday.

According to Mosaique FM broadcaster, the person who detonated an explosive device was next to the police on patrol mission at the time of the blast.

