UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Injured In France's Toulouse As Protests Over Pension Reform Continue - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:31 PM

Five Injured in France's Toulouse as Protests Over Pension Reform Continue - Reports

Five people, including three policemen, have been injured in clashes in the French city of Toulouse as a result of a nationwide protest movement, local media reported on Friday, citing the Haute-Garonne department prefecture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Five people, including three policemen, have been injured in clashes in the French city of Toulouse as a result of a nationwide protest movement, local media reported on Friday, citing the Haute-Garonne department prefecture.

France is currently witnessing the largest nationwide strike since Emmanuel Macron's election in 2017. On Tuesday, as the rallies began, the Interior Ministry estimated that over 800,000 people had taken to the streets to protest against an unpopular pension reform. Traffic services have been suspended across the country.

According to the Depeche newspaper, between 33,000 to 50,000 protesters in Toulouse took part in the rally, which began peacefully and further escalated into violent clashes between radical activists and police officers, resulting in five people being injured.

Additionally, 23 people are reported to have been arrested.

These developments are the result of the government's proposal to replace a generous pension system with a points-based scheme, which has angered train workers, teachers, police and other public service employees. The protests are expected to continue through Sunday.

Related Topics

Election Injured Protest Police Interior Ministry Traffic Toulouse Sunday 2017 Media Government

Recent Stories

PCB fixes ticket prices at PKR50 for Pakistan v Sr ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Finland on In ..

20 minutes ago

Ali Zia steps down

28 minutes ago

Policy of discouraging imports should be reconside ..

32 minutes ago

International Hockey Federation (FIH) wants say fo ..

3 minutes ago

Russia 'preparing' Foreign Minister Sergei Lavro ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.