Five people, including three policemen, have been injured in clashes in the French city of Toulouse as a result of a nationwide protest movement, local media reported on Friday, citing the Haute-Garonne department prefecture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Five people, including three policemen, have been injured in clashes in the French city of Toulouse as a result of a nationwide protest movement, local media reported on Friday, citing the Haute-Garonne department prefecture.

France is currently witnessing the largest nationwide strike since Emmanuel Macron's election in 2017. On Tuesday, as the rallies began, the Interior Ministry estimated that over 800,000 people had taken to the streets to protest against an unpopular pension reform. Traffic services have been suspended across the country.

According to the Depeche newspaper, between 33,000 to 50,000 protesters in Toulouse took part in the rally, which began peacefully and further escalated into violent clashes between radical activists and police officers, resulting in five people being injured.

Additionally, 23 people are reported to have been arrested.

These developments are the result of the government's proposal to replace a generous pension system with a points-based scheme, which has angered train workers, teachers, police and other public service employees. The protests are expected to continue through Sunday.