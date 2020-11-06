Five Injured in Passenger Train Derailment in Southern Spain - Reports

A passenger train partially derailed in Spain's autonomous community of Andalusia due to heavy rains, injuring five people, the media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) A passenger train partially derailed in Spain's autonomous community of Andalusia due to heavy rains, injuring five people, the media reported on Friday.

Cadena Ser radio reported that the incident happened in the municipality of Teba in the province of Malaga. The train was carrying 48 passengers along the Algeciras - Madrid route.

Fire brigades and several patrols from the Civil Guard have been sent to the scene, however, the vehicles were unable to reach the train as most of the route has been washed away by the rain. A police helicopter was being used to determine the exact crash site.

All passengers on the train were reportedly evacuated and taken to a station in the municipality of Antequera so that they could continue on their way. According to the radio station, the victims had to be carried to ambulances, and people with disabilities were evacuated in the same way.