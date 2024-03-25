Open Menu

Five Injured In Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Five injured in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Five people including a teenage girl were injured Monday during a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, where falling debris also damaged at least two buildings in central districts.

Russia has escalated aerial attacks on Kyiv in recent days, targeting key infrastructure in the wake of fatal Ukrainian bombardments on Russian border regions.

AFP journalists heard several explosions and air raid sirens in Kyiv at around 10:30 am (0830 GMT) as officials urged residents to take shelter.

"Five people were injured in the Pechersky district. Three were treated at the scene. Two were hospitalised," Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on social media.

One of those being treated in hospital is a 16-year-old girl, he said in an earlier post.

Images distributed by emergency services showed municipal workers in hard helmets sifting through piles of rubble next to a large crater.

The head of Kyiv's military administration, Sergiy Popko, said Russia had attacked with two ballistic missiles launched from the annexed Crimean peninsula, in what was the third aerial assault on the capital in five days.

He said both missiles had been downed but falling debris crashed down in several central districts, and damaged two buildings.

"Again this morning Russia is attacking Ukraine with hypersonic missiles. Loud explosions in Kyiv," the US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, wrote on social media.

"Ukraine needs our assistance now. There is not a moment to lose," she added, a reference to a $60 billion military aid package held up in the US Congress.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba posted footage purporting to show school children running to a shelter at the time of the attack.

"This is a reminder that Ukraine urgently requires more air defence, particularly Patriot systems and missiles capable of repelling any Russian attack," he wrote.

Ukraine has been appealing to its allies for months for greater air defence capabilities as Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine.

The Kyiv attack came after almost a dozen people were wounded in a Russian drone strike on southern Ukraine overnight, and a fire broke out at a major Russian power plant following a Ukrainian drone attack.

bur-epe-jbr/jc/js

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Fire Ukraine Russia Social Media Border Congress Post From Billion

Recent Stories

Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, pla ..

Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy

5 minutes ago
 e-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Throu ..

E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions

38 minutes ago
 Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagC ..

Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..

47 minutes ago
 Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dis ..

Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute

1 hour ago
 Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Expe ..

Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us

1 hour ago
 Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arab ..

Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail

2 hours ago
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

4 hours ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

4 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From World