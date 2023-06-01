UrduPoint.com

Five Injured In Shelling Of Russian Town By Ukraine - Belgorod Region Governor

Published June 01, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Five people were injured in the shelling of the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod Region by Ukrainian troops, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Shebekino is under constant fire: at midnight, at 3:40 a.m. and at 5:15 a.m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the center and outskirts of the town from Grad (rocket launchers).

According to preliminary data, five people were wounded," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

The governor specified that three people were hospitalized. He said one woman received medical assistance on the spot.

"Regarding destruction: there is a direct hit on a private house, which caught fire," Gladkov said.

Earlier, he said two people were wounded in the shelling of Shebekino by Ukraine.

