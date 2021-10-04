Five IS Militants Eliminated Near Russian Embassy in Kabul - Source

Members of the Taliban movement have eliminated five militants of the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia) near the Russian embassy in Kabul, a local source told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Members of the Taliban movement have eliminated five militants of the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia) near the Russian embassy in Kabul, a local source told Sputnik on Monday.

"The battle between the IS terrorists and the Taliban began a few hundred meters from the Russian embassy. A group of five militants has been eliminated," the source said, adding that intense gunfight could be heard from the embassy.