UrduPoint.com

Five IS Militants Eliminated Near Russian Embassy In Kabul - Source

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:16 PM

Five IS Militants Eliminated Near Russian Embassy in Kabul - Source

Members of the Taliban movement have eliminated five militants of the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia) near the Russian embassy in Kabul, a local source told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Members of the Taliban movement have eliminated five militants of the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia) near the Russian embassy in Kabul, a local source told Sputnik on Monday.

"The battle between the IS terrorists and the Taliban began a few hundred meters from the Russian embassy. A group of five militants has been eliminated," the source said, adding that intense gunfight could be heard from the embassy.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Kabul Militants Russia From

Recent Stories

Entry-level King realme C21 Gets More Affordable a ..

Entry-level King realme C21 Gets More Affordable at PKR 17,999/-

57 seconds ago
 Hansal Mehta extends support to Shah Rukh Khan aft ..

Hansal Mehta extends support to Shah Rukh Khan after arrest of Aryan Khan

2 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid says online visa service for Afghani ..

Sheikh Rashid says online visa service for Afghanistan will be launched in three ..

15 minutes ago
 Versatile playback singer 'Masood Rana' remembered ..

Versatile playback singer 'Masood Rana' remembered

4 minutes ago
 IHC serves notice to owner of housing society

IHC serves notice to owner of housing society

4 minutes ago
 SC dismisses contempt of court petition filed agai ..

SC dismisses contempt of court petition filed against Chairman NAB

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.