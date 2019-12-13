Five IS Militants Planning Terror Attacks Arrested in Moscow - Russian Security Service

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Five militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), planning to conduct terror attacks, have been arrested in Moscow and an explosive device has been seized from them, the country's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

"The FSB and the Russian Interior Ministry have foiled activities of members of the IS: ...

two Russian citizens and three natives of Central Asian countries who planned to conduct subversive terror attacks," the FSB said in a statement, adding that all the militants had been arrested and a criminal case had been opened .

Instructions from IS emissaries have been seized during searches, as well as a Kalashnikov assault rifle, a Makarov pistol and an improvised explosive device, the FSB added.