Open Menu

Five Israeli Missiles Strike Residential Building In Heart Of Beirut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Five Israeli missiles strike residential building in heart of Beirut

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Five Israeli missiles struck a residential building in the heart of Beirut on Saturday, Lebanese state media reported.

"Beirut, the capital, woke up to a horrific massacre, as the Israeli enemy's air force completely destroyed an eight-storey residential building with five missiles on Al-Mamoun Street in the Basta area," the National news Agency reported.

AFP journalists heard at least three large explosions in the capital.

Related Topics

Beirut Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

2 hours ago
 'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blit ..

'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg

11 hours ago
 Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 w ..

Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..

11 hours ago
 Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland agains ..

Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia

10 hours ago
 Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days f ..

Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work

11 hours ago
London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US emb ..

London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US embassy

11 hours ago
 PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Min ..

PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Minister's Advisor on Political A ..

11 hours ago
 Consultation held to strengthen implementation of ..

Consultation held to strengthen implementation of Anti-Rape Act

11 hours ago
 Dollar gains amid escalating geopolitical tensions

Dollar gains amid escalating geopolitical tensions

10 hours ago
 Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets fore ..

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates

11 hours ago
 Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against ..

Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales

11 hours ago

More Stories From World