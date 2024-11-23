Five Israeli missiles strike residential building in heart of Beirut

(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Five Israeli missiles struck a residential building in the heart of Beirut on Saturday, Lebanese state media reported.

"Beirut, the capital, woke up to a horrific massacre, as the Israeli enemy's air force completely destroyed an eight-storey residential building with five missiles on Al-Mamoun Street in the Basta area," the National news Agency reported.

AFP journalists heard at least three large explosions in the capital.