Five Israeli Troops Killed By Friendly Fire In Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Five Israeli troops killed by friendly fire in Gaza

Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Israel said Thursday that five of its troops were killed by friendly fire in a Gaza battle, as a rift emerged inside the war cabinet on how the Palestinian territory should be ruled in future.

More than seven months into the conflict sparked by October 7 attack, Israeli forces were fighting Palestinian group in Gaza's far-southern Rafah and in new flashpoints in northern and central areas of the besieged territory.

The army said that the five soldiers were killed when two Israeli tanks mistakenly fired shells at the building they were in during clashes in the northern Jabalia refuge camp on Wednesday.

