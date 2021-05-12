UrduPoint.com
Five Israelis Killed, Over 200 Injured In Rocket Attacks From Gaza Strip - IDF

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:50 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Five Israelis were killed and over 200 others injured in rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip since Monday evening, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Jonathan Conricus said.

Two Israeli civilians were killed in Lod, two civilians were killed in Ashkelon and one more was killed in Rishon LeZion, the IDF spokesman specified at a briefing for foreign reporters.

According to Conricus, Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system keeps operating effectively, intercepting a significant share of rockets launched from the Palestinian enclave and saving Israelis' lives amid the massive shelling.

