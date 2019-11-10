UrduPoint.com
Five Italian Soldiers Injured In Bomb Blast In Iraq - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 10:00 PM

Five Italian Soldiers Injured in Bomb Blast in Iraq - Defense Ministry

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Five Italian soldiers sustained injuries in Iraq after an improvised explosive device detonated on Sunday morning near a group of soldiers conducting training activities, the Italian Defense Ministry said.

Italy is a member of the NATO training mission in Iraq, which assists the country in developing its security forces to make them effective in the fight against terrorists.

"Five injured soldiers immediately received medical aid. They were evacuated and taken to a hospital by helicopters of the United States, which is also a part of the coalition," the ministry's General Staff said in a statement.

Three of the injured soldiers are in serious condition, but their lives are not in danger. Their relatives have been notified of the incident.

Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini is personally monitoring the situation, according to the statement.

