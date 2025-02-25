Open Menu

Five Items On The Agenda For Trump-Starmer Meet

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Five items on the agenda for Trump-Starmer meet

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will walk a diplomatic tightrope Thursday when he visits the White House seeking to avoid major disagreements with US President Donald Trump on several thorny subjects.

His visit comes hot on the heels of French President Emmanuel Macron, who said after talks with Trump in Washington on Monday that he believed "there is a path forward".

Here are the topics expected to be on the agenda when Labour leader Starmer and the Republican president hold their first bilateral meeting since Trump returned to White House last month.

