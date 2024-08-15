Open Menu

Five Key Dates In Sri Lanka's Rocky Road To Presidential Polls

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 03:41 PM

Five key dates in Sri Lanka's rocky road to presidential polls

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Sri Lanka will vote for a president next month, the first polls since ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was toppled by protests during the island's worst economic crisis two years ago.

Among those contending is incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, elected by parliament in July 2022 to replace Gotabaya, a member of the once-powerful Rajapaksa clan.

A total of 39 are in the running, after nominations closed on Thursday.

Here are five key events explaining the twists and turns of Sri Lanka's troubled politics ahead of the September 21 elections.

- April 2022: Rajapaksa rule -

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, an ex-lieutenant-colonel described as a "terminator" by his family, was elected in 2019 -- vowing to crush Islamist radicals, months after suicide bombings that killed 279 people.

He dramatically bolsters presidential powers.

His older brother, ex-president Mahinda, is named prime minister.

Younger brother Basil is finance minister.

Sri Lanka heads into a deep recession, with soaring living costs and a depreciating Currency.

Widespread discontent drives many to the streets, with clashes between protesters and police.

On April 1 2022, Rajapaksa declares a state of emergency. Two days later his cabinet quits and violent protests escalate.

On April 12, Sri Lanka declares a sovereign default on its foreign debt for the first time ever, and Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns as prime minister.

Opposition political veteran Ranil Wickremesinghe -- also deeply unpopular among protesters -- takes his place.

More Stories From World