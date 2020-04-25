Five Key UNSC Members Coordinating Date, Communique of Leaders' Online Talks - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) - The UN Security Council's five permanent member states are currently coordinating the date and communique of a possible videoconference of their leaders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

The idea of holding such online talks was put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron. Other leaders of the "Big Five" supported it.

"Now we are discussing the possibility of an online contact, in the format of a video conference, so that the leaders of the 'five' could outline their approaches to the coronavirus in addition to what has already been said by G20 and the UN General Assembly," Lavrov told Russia's Channel One.

"The date and communique that will be issued based on the results of such a conversation are being currently coordinated," he added.

As for the offline summit of the leaders of the "big five," proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the minister expressed hope that it would be held later this year.

"The summit we are already negotiating it with our colleagues should focus on the broadest approach to ensuring strategic stability and global security in all dimensions without exception," he stated.