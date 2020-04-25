UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Key UNSC Members Coordinating Date, Communique Of Leaders' Online Talks - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:16 PM

Five Key UNSC Members Coordinating Date, Communique of Leaders' Online Talks - Lavrov

The UN Security Council's five permanent member states are currently coordinating the date and communique of a possible videoconference of their leaders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) - The UN Security Council's five permanent member states are currently coordinating the date and communique of a possible videoconference of their leaders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

The idea of holding such online talks was put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron. Other leaders of the "Big Five" supported it.

"Now we are discussing the possibility of an online contact, in the format of a video conference, so that the leaders of the 'five' could outline their approaches to the coronavirus in addition to what has already been said by G20 and the UN General Assembly," Lavrov told Russia's Channel One.

"The date and communique that will be issued based on the results of such a conversation are being currently coordinated," he added.

As for the offline summit of the leaders of the "big five," proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the minister expressed hope that it would be held later this year.

"The summit we are already negotiating it with our colleagues should focus on the broadest approach to ensuring strategic stability and global security in all dimensions without exception," he stated.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin April All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia reports 5,966 new coronavirus cases

21 minutes ago

Spain&#039;s COVID-19 death toll up to 22,902

36 minutes ago

'No evidence' people with coronavirus are immunise ..

3 minutes ago

Man dies of coronavirus at Daska Kalan town

3 minutes ago

Video Conference of Normandy Four Foreign Minister ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Expects US to Make Real Proposals on Renewi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.