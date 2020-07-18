UrduPoint.com
Five Kids Die After Stepping On IED In Nigerian Village - Police

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Five Kids Die After Stepping on IED in Nigerian Village - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Five children died and six others were wounded in northwestern Nigeria on Saturday after a homemade bomb hidden on a grass field exploded, Katsina State police spokesman Gambo Isah said.

"There was a suspected case of a bomb explosion which killed five young children of one person, by name Alhaji Adamu of Yammawa village," Isah was quoted as saying by The Punch daily.

The police officer said the children detonated the device as they went into the field near their family farm to cut grass for livestock. Six other kids sitting under a tree near the farm were hurt by the blast and had to be hospitalized.

