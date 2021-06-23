Five Kids, Driver Hospitalized as School Bus Rolls Over in Poland - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

A school bus rolled over in the southwest of Poland on Wednesday, leaving five children and the driver hospitalized, the Polsat TV broadcaster reported, citing firefighters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) A school bus rolled over in the southwest of Poland on Wednesday, leaving five children and the driver hospitalized, the Polsat tv broadcaster reported, citing firefighters.

The accident happened near the city of Opole as the bus was heading to a zoo.

There were 25 third-graders aged 10, three adults and the driver aboard, local fire service official Dariusz Grudzien said.

After the initial checkup, five of the kids and the driver were taken to a hospital.

Rescue and fire services, including a Polish medical air service helicopter, were deployed to the site.